Football La-Liga: Alonso signs news Real Sociedad deal Reports had emerged that the former midfielder would take up the managerial role at Borussia Monchengladbach next season, but now it seems he will stay in Spain. Reuters 26 March, 2021 17:34 IST German newspaper Bild reported earlier this week that Alonso was set to take over at Borussia Moenchengladbach next season- AP Former Spain midfielder Xabi Alonso signed a one-year extension to remain as youth team coach at Real Sociedad until summer 2022, the club said on Friday.German newspaper Bild reported earlier this week that Alonso, who won the World Cup and two European Championship titles and was a Champions League winner at Liverpool and Real Madrid, was set to take over at Borussia Moenchengladbach next season.It now appears that the 39-year-old Alonso will remain in San Sebastian, where he has worked since 2019.ALSO READ | Record-breaking Messi scores twice as Barcelona hammers Real Sociedad 6-1Gladbach, 10th in the Bundesliga, has been looking for a new coach since announcing in February that current manager Marco Rose will join Borussia Dortmund this summer.