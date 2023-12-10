The La Liga game between Granada and Athletic Bilbao was suspended on Sunday after a fan died in the stands.
Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon rushed to get the referee’s attention in the 15th minute after Granada fans told him about the problem with one of the supporters, who reportedly went into cardiac arrest.
The match continued for about five minutes when it was finally stopped again as doctors continued to work on the fan. Team doctors left their benches to try to help.
ALSO READ: La Liga 2023-24: Atletico holds on to edge bottom side Almeria 2-1
Players stayed on the field until about the 40th minute before going into the locker rooms.
The referee eventually called off the game, and the league confirmed the death of the fan. It did not immediately give the cause of death. It also did not give any detail about the fan’s identity.
Granada fans chanted Simon’s name because he alerted the referee to the situation.
Athletic was winning the match 1-0 after a goal by Inaki Williams in the sixth minute.
Latest on Sportstar
- La Liga game between Granada and Athletic Bilbao suspended after fan dies in the stands
- Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Scores, Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers: Siddharth’s Super 10 powers Haryana Steelers to 35-33 win over Dabang Delhi, Shubham give Bengal Warriors convincing 48-38 victory on Tamil Thalaivas
- IND-W vs ENG-W, 3rd T20I: Mandhana, bowlers guide India to a five-wicket win over England
- Bundesliga 2023-24: Bayer Leverkusen pulls clear of Bayern with Stuttgart draw
- PKL 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants, Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas: When, where to watch, H2H records
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE