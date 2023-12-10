MagazineBuy Print

Women’s Super League 2023-24: Russo double helps Arsenal beat leader Chelsea 4-1

The win puts Arsenal level on 22 points with Chelsea, which suffered its first defeat of the season but remains top due to their superior goal difference, with Manchester City third on 19 points after a 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

Published : Dec 10, 2023 21:09 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Arsenal’s Alessia Russo celebrates after scoring fourth goal from the penalty spot against Chelsea
Arsenal’s Alessia Russo celebrates after scoring fourth goal from the penalty spot against Chelsea | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Arsenal’s Alessia Russo celebrates after scoring fourth goal from the penalty spot against Chelsea | Photo Credit: Reuters

Arsenal striker Alessia Russo scored twice as her side hammered Women’s Super League leader Chelsea 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in front of a league-record crowd of 59,042, blowing the title race wide open in the process.

The win puts Arsenal level on 22 points with Chelsea, who suffered their first defeat of the season but remain top due to their superior goal difference, with Manchester City third on 19 points after a 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

Arsenal forward Beth Mead opened the scoring in the eighth minute, finishing off a dogged attack by keeping a cool head to cut back inside Niamh Charles and fire into the roof of the net with her weaker left foot.

The lead lasted all of five minutes as Chelsea winger Johanna Rytting Kaneryd netted a similar effort to Mead’s, shifting inside Steph Catley to create a bit of space and scoring with a low shot that flew in at the near post.

ALSO READ | Premier League 2023-24: Bruno Fernandes apologises for Man Utd embarrassment against Bournemouth

Rytting Kaneryd’s Sweden international team mate Amanda Ilestedt headed Arsenal back into the lead in the 36th minute, and Russo added a quick-fire third less than two minutes later as Chelsea’s defence floundered.

Blues coach Emma Hayes made a triple change at the break but it made little difference as they continued to struggle to find any fluency in attack. Any hope of a comeback was snuffed out when Ann-Katrin Berger conceded a penalty for a foul on Russo, who scored from the spot in the 74th minute.

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr had a chance to reduce the deficit deep into stoppage time but her header from Fran Kirby’s cross lacked power as Arsenal comfortably held on to win.

Liverpool came back from a goal down to draw 1-1 at home to a rapidly-improving Bristol City, while two late goals from Elisabeth Terland ensured that Brighton & Hove Albion shared the spoils with Leicester City in a 2-2 stalemate.

Related Topics

Women's Super League /

Arsenal /

Chelsea /

Alessia Russo /

WSL

