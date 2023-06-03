Magazine

La Liga: Hazard to leave Real Madrid after disappointing four-year spell

Eden Hazard will Real Madrid at the end of the season after his contract was terminated by mutual agreement, the club announced on Saturday.

Published : Jun 03, 2023 23:46 IST , HYDERABAD - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard gestures during a Spanish La Liga match between Real Madrid and Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard gestures during a Spanish La Liga match between Real Madrid and Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid's Eden Hazard gestures during a Spanish La Liga match between Real Madrid and Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Eden Hazard will leave Real Madrid at the end of the season after agreeing to terminate his contract a year early, the club said on Saturday, with the winger enduring a dismal four years in La Liga since his move from Chelsea.

The former Belgium international, 32, joined Real in 2019 and became the Spanish club’s most expensive signing in history, but he has been restricted by several injury problems and struggled to settle at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Hazard, who made only six league appearances this season and 10 in all competitions, won eight trophies with Real, including the Champions League and two league titles.

“Real Madrid C. F. and Eden Hazard have reached an agreement whereby the player is disassociated from the club as of June 30, 2023,” the club said.

“Real Madrid wants to express its affection for Eden Hazard and wishes him and his whole family good luck in this new stage.”

Real will take on Athletic Club in their last La Liga game of the season on Sunday.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
