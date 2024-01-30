MagazineBuy Print

La Liga: Rakitic leaves Sevilla to sign with Saudi’s Al-Shabab

Rakitic, who first played for the Spanish club from 2011-2014 following a move from Bundesliga side Schalke 04, returned to Sevilla in September 2020 after six years at Barcelona.

Published : Jan 30, 2024 17:37 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO - Croatia’s Ivan Rakitic heads the ball during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 football World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia.
FILE PHOTO - Croatia’s Ivan Rakitic heads the ball during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 football World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia. | Photo Credit: Francisco Seco/ AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO - Croatia’s Ivan Rakitic heads the ball during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 football World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia. | Photo Credit: Francisco Seco/ AP

Former Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic has left Sevilla following a second spell at the club ahead of his move to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Shabab, the La Liga side said on Tuesday.

“We have agreed a deal with Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab Club for the transfer of Ivan Rakitic, who will bring his second spell with us to a close,” Sevilla said in a statement.

Rakitic, who first played for the Spanish club from 2011-2014 following a move from Bundesliga side Schalke 04, returned to Sevilla in September 2020 after six years at Barcelona.

Last year he helped Sevilla win a record-extending seventh Europa League title, after winning his first in 2013-14 during his first spell with the club.

Rakitic, until now a vice-captain for the team, became the foreigner with the most official matches in Sevilla’s history and the only one to have surpassed 300 games with the club (323).

During his time at Barcelona, Rakitic won the Champions League in 2014-15, followed by the Super Cup and a Club World Cup. He was also a four-times LaLiga champion, four-times Spanish Cup winner and won two Spanish Super Cups.

The 35-year-old earned more than 100 caps for Croatia between 2007-2019, helping his country to a runners-up finish at the 2018 World Cup.

