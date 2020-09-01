Football La-Liga La-Liga Rakitic leaves Barcelona, rejoins Sevilla Spanish media reports had said Ivan Rakitic was not part of new Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman's plans for next season. Reuters 01 September, 2020 18:58 IST Ivan Rakitic ends a trophy-laden six-year spell at Barcelona. - Getty Images Reuters 01 September, 2020 18:58 IST Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic has rejoined Europa League holder Sevilla on a two-year deal from Barcelona for an undisclosed fee, the team said on Tuesday.His departure ends a trophy-laden six-year spell at Camp Nou during which Rakitic won four La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey trophies plus the Champions League and Club World Cup.Spanish media reports had said the 32-year-old, who had one year left on his contract, was not part of new Barca coach Ronald Koeman's plans for next season.“Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona have reached an agreement for the transfer of midfielder Ivan Rakitic, who will return to the club for a second spell after his first spell at the club between January 2011 and June 2014,” Sevilla said in a statement.Rakitic captained Sevilla to Europa league success in 2014 before leaving to join Barca. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos