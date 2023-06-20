Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Joselu delighted at ‘dream’ return to Real Madrid

Having made one appearance for Madrid in 2010-11, the 33-year-old striker arrives from Espanyol on a year-long loan with option to buy to help the side reinforce a depleted attack.

Published : Jun 20, 2023 19:14 IST , MADRID - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Joselu during his unveiling ceremony in Madrid.
Joselu during his unveiling ceremony in Madrid. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Joselu during his unveiling ceremony in Madrid. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Spanish international Jose Luis Mato, known as Joselu, said Tuesday it was a “dream” come true to return to Real Madrid, 11 years after he left.

“I’ve been dreaming of this moment since the day I left, I’m very excited,” Joselu, 33, told a press conference in the Spanish capital.

The forward has scored three goals in four appearances for his country and arrives from Espanyol on a year-long loan with option to buy to help Madrid reinforce a depleted attack.

READ | Belgium keeper Thibaut Courtois ‘deeply disappointed’ by his coach’s comments in captaincy row

Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz have left, leaving room for major reinforcements.

“We all know Karim’s level at this club, but I’m here to do a different job,” he said.

“I’m going to give my all for this club, it’s the club of my life, when you step onto the pitch, especially at the Bernabeu, you want to score goals.”

Joselu is the club’s fourth signing after midfielder Jude Bellingham, defender Fran Garcia and the return of Brahim Diaz.

The journeyman striker, who has played for 10 clubs in Spain, Germany and England, previously played for the Real Madrid B team and has one La Liga appearance for Los Blancos, in the 2010-11 season, without managing to break into the first team.

This season Joselu finished as La Liga’s third-highest goalscorer with 16 goals despite Espanyol’s relegation, earning him a call up to the national team squad for the Nations League final four.

The targetman scored a last-minute winner in the semifinal against Italy and appeared from the bench again in the final against Croatia on Sunday.

Related Topics

Real Madrid /

Joselu /

La Liga 2023-24 /

Karim Benzema /

Nations League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Joselu delighted at ‘dream’ return to Real Madrid
    AFP
  2. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 5: Australia 113/3 (35 overs); Khawaja, Boland resume chase
    Team Sportstar
  3. Maharashtra Premier League: Arshin Kulkarni’s magical all-round show helps Eagle Nashik Titans to win
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, June 20
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa confirms the signing of Sandesh Jhingan on a three-year deal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. Joselu delighted at ‘dream’ return to Real Madrid
    AFP
  2. Real Madrid signs Jude Bellingham on six-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  3. WATCH: Barcelona celebrates with club anthem as it leaves its home, Camp Nou, for renovation
    Team Sportstar
  4. Seven punished by Spanish government for racist insults against Vinicius
    Reuters
  5. Benzema’s Real exit ‘surprise to everyone’, says Ancelotti
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Joselu delighted at ‘dream’ return to Real Madrid
    AFP
  2. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 5: Australia 113/3 (35 overs); Khawaja, Boland resume chase
    Team Sportstar
  3. Maharashtra Premier League: Arshin Kulkarni’s magical all-round show helps Eagle Nashik Titans to win
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, June 20
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa confirms the signing of Sandesh Jhingan on a three-year deal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment