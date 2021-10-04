Football La-Liga La-Liga Levante sacks manager Lopez after poor start Levante is third from bottom of the table with four points from eight games, having not won in the league this season, and stands two points behind Granada and the safety zone. Reuters 04 October, 2021 10:44 IST FILE PHOTO: Levante has sacked coach Paco Lopez after a poor start to the La Liga season. - REUTERS Reuters 04 October, 2021 10:44 IST Levante coach Paco Lopez has become the first La Liga managerial casualty of the season after the club announced on Sunday that he had been sacked following Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Mallorca.Levante is third from bottom of the table with four points from eight games, having not won in the league this season, and stands two points behind Granada and the safety zone. Paco López deja de ser entrenador del #LevanteUDGracias por todo, Paco.ℹ https://t.co/fASCysawo7 pic.twitter.com/zZxvkwSAHT— Levante UD (@LevanteUD) October 3, 2021 The 54-year-old Lopez took over in March 2018 after being promoted from B team coach following the dismissal of Juan Ramon Muniz and was then offered the post.Lopez led the Granotes to the Copa del Rey semi-finals last season where it lost to Athletic Bilbao after extra time. Read more stories on La-Liga. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :