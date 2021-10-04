Levante sacks manager Lopez after poor start

Levante coach Paco Lopez has become the first La Liga managerial casualty of the season after the club announced on Sunday that he had been sacked following Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Mallorca.

Levante is third from bottom of the table with four points from eight games, having not won in the league this season, and stands two points behind Granada and the safety zone.

Paco López deja de ser entrenador del #LevanteUD



Gracias por todo, Paco.



The 54-year-old Lopez took over in March 2018 after being promoted from B team coach following the dismissal of Juan Ramon Muniz and was then offered the post.

Lopez led the Granotes to the Copa del Rey semi-finals last season where it lost to Athletic Bilbao after extra time.