La Liga 2023-24: Mayoral tops scoring chart as Getafe beats Granada

Getafe’s Mayoral went level with co-leaders Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid and Artem Dovbyk of Girona.

Published : Jan 30, 2024 10:16 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Borja Mayoral of Getafe CF celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the La Liga match.
FILE PHOTO: Borja Mayoral of Getafe CF celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the La Liga match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Borja Mayoral moved to the top of the Spanish league scoring chart with his 14th of the season as Getafe beat Granada 2-0.

The goal made Mayoral level with co-leaders Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid and Artem Dovbyk of Girona.

Former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood put the visitors up 1-0 after 20 minutes. Greenwood found space between a line of defenders and cheekily lobbed goalkeeper Augusto Batalla from just inside the box. The ball may have taken a deflection on the way in.

Mayoral’s goal 15 minutes later was even more fortunate as Batalla slipped in possession, allowing Mayoral to steal the ball in front of goal and tap it into the empty net.

Myrto Uzini missed a penalty for Granada 14 minutes into the second half on an unhappy night for the league’s second-to-last club. The result left Granada five points ahead of last-placed Almeria.

Getafe remained in 10th, two points behind Las Palmas.

