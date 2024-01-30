MagazineBuy Print

Serie A 2023-24: De Rossi’s Roma revival continues with win over Salernitana

De Rossi took over from manager Jose Mourinho on January 16 and won his first game against Verona four days later.

Published : Jan 30, 2024 09:49 IST , ROME - 1 MIN READ

FILE PHOTO: AS Roma coach Daniele De Rossi during AS Roma’s Serie A match.
FILE PHOTO: AS Roma coach Daniele De Rossi during AS Roma’s Serie A match. | Photo Credit: Reuters
FILE PHOTO: AS Roma coach Daniele De Rossi during AS Roma’s Serie A match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Daniele De Rossi’s dream start as the Roma boss continued when they earned a second straight win by 2-1 over Salernitana in Serie A.

De Rossi took over from manager Jose Mourinho on January 16 and won his first game against Verona four days later.

His second win came thanks to second-half goals from Paulo Dybala and Lorenzo Pellegrini. The capital club rose three places in the standings to fifth.

Dybala put the visitors ahead in the 51st minute from the penalty spot after Giulio Maggiore fouled Gianluca Mancini.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Pellegrini doubled Roma’s lead 15 minutes later when he took advantage of poor defending. The Salernitana defense left him unmarked at the far post and he tapped home a cross from Rick Karsdorp.

Grigoris Kastanos pulled one back with a header four minutes later but Salernitana fell to a fourth consecutive league defeat.

The Salerno-based club has not beaten Roma since 1999 and it remained on the bottom of Serie A, five points behind second-to-last Empoli.

