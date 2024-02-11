MagazineBuy Print

La Liga: Bellingham scores two as Real Madrid crushes Girona 4-0

Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo also scored as Real Madrid extended its La Liga lead to five points.

Published : Feb 11, 2024 07:30 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal during a Spanish La Liga match between Real Madrid and Girona.
Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal during a Spanish La Liga match between Real Madrid and Girona. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal during a Spanish La Liga match between Real Madrid and Girona. | Photo Credit: AP

A Jude Bellingham brace and goals from Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo gave Real Madrid a crushing 4-0 win over La Liga challengers Girona on Saturday, extending the home side’s lead at the top of the table to five points.

The England international left the field with an injury seconds after scoring his second.

Girona had been unbeaten in 15 league games since its last loss to Real in September, and victory would have moved them to the top of the standings. But they remain firmly in second place, while Carlo Ancelotti’s men are on 61 points after 24 games.

The hosts opened the scoring six minutes into the game as Vinicius Jr picked up Fede Valverde’s pass to curl a superb long-range shot in for his seventh league goal of the season.

Bellingham doubled the lead after Vinicius’ through ball set him up for an easy finish past Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga in the 36th minute. He made it two on the night in the 54th minute, knocking in a loose ball in the six-yard box.

Rodrygo sealed the rout after fellow Brazilian Vinicius’ second assist in the game, firing a rocket into the far corner in the 61st minute before Joselu missed a penalty in the final seconds of the game.

