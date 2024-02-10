MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar forward Akram Afif wins Most Valuable Player after hat-trick against Jordan

Qatar forward Akram Afif was adjudged as the winner of golden boot award for his eight goals during the AFC Asian Cup held in Qatar.

Published : Feb 10, 2024 22:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Akram Afif of Qatar celebrates scoring his team’s third goal and hat trick from the penalty spot during the AFC Asian Cup final.
Akram Afif of Qatar celebrates scoring his team’s third goal and hat trick from the penalty spot during the AFC Asian Cup final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Akram Afif of Qatar celebrates scoring his team’s third goal and hat trick from the penalty spot during the AFC Asian Cup final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Qatar forward Akram Afif was adjudged as the winner of Golden Boot for his eight goals during the AFC Asian Cup 2023, as his side eventually won the title against Jordan at the Lusail Stadium on Saturday.

Afif added three goals to his account in the final, with all coming from the spot as the host became the first country to defend the title since 2004, when Japan won consecutive titles.

The 27-year-old has been a veteran for Qatar, being a member of both Asian Cup winning teams and was the player with most assists in the previous edition of the tournament.

Afif started the tournament with a brace against Lebanon and continued to be an architect of attacks, with three assists and eight goals, including a peach of a cross for Hassan Al-Haydos against China.

He started all but one match in the tournament, and was the most clinical striker for the host. Though Almoez Ali, the Most Valuable Player of the Asian Cup 2019, failed to find the net regularly, Afif ensured that Tintin Marquez’s side remained on te driving seat in every match.

Related Topics

AFC Asian Cup 2023 /

Qatar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Asian Cup final: Afif nets hat-trick as Qatar defends title with a 3-1 win against Jordan
    AFP
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar forward Akram Afif wins Most Valuable Player after hat-trick against Jordan
    Team Sportstar
  3. Qatar wins the AFC Asian Cup 2023: Highlights JOR 1-3 QAT; Afif scores hattrick of penalties
    Team Sportstar
  4. WTA Mumbai Open: Hunter storms into singles final; Arianne, Prarthana look for doubles crown
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Kasatkina slams ‘terrible’ WTA scheduling after making Abu Dhabi final
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar forward Akram Afif wins Most Valuable Player after hat-trick against Jordan
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Asian Cup final: Afif nets hat-trick as Qatar defends title with a 3-1 win against Jordan
    AFP
  3. Premier League: Haaland nets first goals since layoff as Man City beats Everton 2-0
    Reuters
  4. Jordan vs Qatar, AFC Asian Cup final: Akram Afif scores, dedicates goal to wife with magic celebration
    Team Sportstar
  5. La Liga: Ter Stegen, Raphinha set for Barca return, says Xavi
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Asian Cup final: Afif nets hat-trick as Qatar defends title with a 3-1 win against Jordan
    AFP
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar forward Akram Afif wins Most Valuable Player after hat-trick against Jordan
    Team Sportstar
  3. Qatar wins the AFC Asian Cup 2023: Highlights JOR 1-3 QAT; Afif scores hattrick of penalties
    Team Sportstar
  4. WTA Mumbai Open: Hunter storms into singles final; Arianne, Prarthana look for doubles crown
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Kasatkina slams ‘terrible’ WTA scheduling after making Abu Dhabi final
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment