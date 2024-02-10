AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar forward Akram Afif wins Most Valuable Player after hat-trick against Jordan

Qatar forward Akram Afif was adjudged as the winner of Golden Boot for his eight goals during the AFC Asian Cup 2023, as his side eventually won the title against Jordan at the Lusail Stadium on Saturday.

Afif added three goals to his account in the final, with all coming from the spot as the host became the first country to defend the title since 2004, when Japan won consecutive titles.

The 27-year-old has been a veteran for Qatar, being a member of both Asian Cup winning teams and was the player with most assists in the previous edition of the tournament.

Afif started the tournament with a brace against Lebanon and continued to be an architect of attacks, with three assists and eight goals, including a peach of a cross for Hassan Al-Haydos against China.

He started all but one match in the tournament, and was the most clinical striker for the host. Though Almoez Ali, the Most Valuable Player of the Asian Cup 2019, failed to find the net regularly, Afif ensured that Tintin Marquez’s side remained on te driving seat in every match.