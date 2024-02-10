MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Liverpool survives Burnley scare to regain top spot; Brentford beats Wolves

Jurgen Klopp’s side had been knocked out of pole position by Manchester City’s 2-0 victory against Everton earlier in the afternoon.

Published : Feb 10, 2024 23:20 IST , Liverpool - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez and Liverpool’s Curtis Jones celebrate.
Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez and Liverpool’s Curtis Jones celebrate. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez and Liverpool’s Curtis Jones celebrate. | Photo Credit: AP

Liverpool survived a scare from struggling Burnley to regain first place in the Premier League with a 3-1 win at Anfield on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had been knocked out of pole position by Manchester City’s 2-0 victory against Everton earlier in the afternoon.

It looked as though Liverpool might end the weekend off the summit after Burnley’s Dara O’Shea cancelled out Diogo Jota’s opener.

But Liverpool recovered its composure in the second half as goals from Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez lifted it two points clear of second-placed City.

It was a hard-fought success rather than an eye-catching performance, with Liverpool’s flu and injury-hit side dragging up just enough quality to dispatch second-bottom Burnley.

In front of Liverpool’s record league crowd of 59,896, following the full opening of the Anfield Road stand, the Reds responded to last weekend’s damaging defeat at title rivals Arsenal.

Liverpool was without goalkeeper Alisson Becker and defender Joe Gomez, while its fitness issues mounted when Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced off early in the second half.

Fortunately for Klopp, it was Alexander-Arnold’s replacement Harvey Elliott who set up the goals for Diaz and Nunez.

For 25 minutes it looked a struggle for Liverpool, with Caoimhin Kelleher required to be out quickly to block Zeki Amdouni’s shot.

The breakthrough came in the 31st minute when Clarets goalkeeper James Trafford misjudged the flight of a corner and Jota headed in his fifth goal in six games.

Also read | Haaland nets first goals since layoff as Man City beats Everton 2-0

O’Shea produced an even better header from 12 yards from Josh Brownhill’s corner, outjumping Wataru Endo to power the ball past Kelleher in first-half stoppage time.

Seven minutes after the interval, Elliott made his first significant contribution when his low cross took a deflection off Maxime Esteve and allowed a stooping Diaz to nod in at the near post.

Kelleher made a key save in the 64th minute in a one-on-one against David Datro Fofana, with Wilson Odobert blazing over the rebound with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Visiting sides rarely get the chance to make amends for such profligacy in the Klopp era and Nunez delivered the knockout blow in the 79th minute when he flicked a header inside the far post from Elliott’s cross.

Toney scores again as Brentford beats Wolves 2-0

Brentford’s Ivan Toney celebrates.
Brentford’s Ivan Toney celebrates. | Photo Credit: Reuters
lightbox-info

Brentford’s Ivan Toney celebrates. | Photo Credit: Reuters

In-form Ivan Toney struck again as Brentford beat Wolverhampton 2-0.

A third goal in four games since the striker’s return from his ban for breaching betting regulations added to Christian Norgaard’s first-half header at Molineux.

The Bees earned just their third win in 12 league games and gained revenge for Wolves’ 4-1 victory in December that dumped them out of the FA Cup last month.

Pedro Neto twice hit the post and Craig Dawson had a goal disallowed for offside but Wolves failed to score at Molineux in the league for the first time in a year.

Brentford climbed to 14th following a first away win since October. Wolves is in 10th.

(Inputs from AP)

