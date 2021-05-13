La-Liga: Atletico Madrid on the cusp of glory

Atletico Madrid will be crowned La Liga champions this weekend if it beats mid-table Osasuna and local rivals Real Madrid drops points at Granada on Thursday or Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Diego Simeone's side, which suffered a mid-season blip having had a 10-point cushion over their rivals in February, has managed to stay top throughout largely thanks to chasers Real and Barcelona failing to capitalise on its slip-ups.

With Barca, which has drawn its last two games, four points back with only two matches left, Real, which is five off Atleti's 80 with a game in hand, are realistically the only team which can stop the Rojiblancos from lifting a first title since 2014.

"If last week I was nervous, imagine what it's like a week later," Simeone said. "I'm like anyone who lives and breathes passion for this sport. I'd rather not watch (Real) and find out what the scenario is after the game and how it played out.

"For us, it (Osasuna at home on Sunday) is going to be a tough game. We're tired, there's anxiety and we just need to focus on recovering and going game to game. It will be an important match in how La Liga plays out."

The Argentine will be without midfielder Thomas Lemar but otherwise has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Real will be aiming to ensure the title race goes down to the final day when it visits Athletic on Sunday.

Coach Zinedine Zidane will be without five first team players in Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Lucas Vazquez and Ferland Mendy for the trip to the Basque Country.

Barca, which needs Atleti to lose its remaining two games to stand a chance of winning the league, host Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Meanwhile, six teams is battling to avoid relegation, with six points separating 15th-placed Alaves on 35 from bottom side Eibar, which has a game in hand and has won its last two. Getafe, Huesca, Real Valladolid and Elche is also in the mix.