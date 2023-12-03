MagazineBuy Print

La Liga: Diaz, Rodrygo on target as Real sees off Granada

Real Madrid did enough to beat Granada 2-0 in La Liga on Saturday, a game that will not live long in the memory of an underwhelmed Santiago Bernabeu Stadium crowd on a chilly evening in the Spanish capital.

Published : Dec 03, 2023 07:48 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Real Madrid’s Rodrygo applauds fans after being substituted.
Real Madrid's Rodrygo applauds fans after being substituted. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo applauds fans after being substituted. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Real Madrid did enough to beat Granada 2-0 in La Liga on Saturday, a game that will not live long in the memory of an underwhelmed Santiago Bernabeu Stadium crowd on a chilly evening in the Spanish capital.

Brahim Diaz opened the scoring with a tidy finish in the 26th minute and Rodrygo extended the lead in the 57th from close range as the hosts dominated opponents who did not manage a single attempt on goal.

Real moved top of the La Liga standings on 38 points, level with Girona who fought back to beat Valencia 2-1 earlier on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, who meet on Sunday, are next on 31 points. 

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
