La Liga: Diaz, Rodrygo on target as Real sees off Granada

Real Madrid did enough to beat Granada 2-0 in La Liga on Saturday, a game that will not live long in the memory of an underwhelmed Santiago Bernabeu Stadium crowd on a chilly evening in the Spanish capital.
Brahim Diaz opened the scoring with a tidy finish in the 26th minute and Rodrygo extended the lead in the 57th from close range as the hosts dominated opponents who did not manage a single attempt on goal.
Real moved top of the La Liga standings on 38 points, level with Girona who fought back to beat Valencia 2-1 earlier on Saturday.
Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, who meet on Sunday, are next on 31 points.
