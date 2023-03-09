La-Liga

LaLiga reports racist abuse against Vinicius for seventh time

Spanish police are currently investigating a January incident when an effigy of Vinicius was hung from a bridge in front of the Real Madrid’s training ground.

AFP
09 March, 2023 17:18 IST
Vinicius Junior has suffered abuse at several stadiums this season.

Vinicius Junior has suffered abuse at several stadiums this season. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

LaLiga reported racist insults aimed against Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior during his team’s clash with Real Betis to a Seville court on Thursday.

The Brazilian forward has suffered abuse at several stadiums this season, most recently in Madrid’s 0-0 draw at the Benito Villamarin on Sunday.

“This is the seventh complaint made to the relevant authorities by LaLiga regarding racist insults against Vinicius,” said the Spanish top flight in a statement.

Spanish police are currently investigating a January incident when an effigy of Vinicius was hung from a bridge in front of the club’s training ground before Real Madrid faced Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey.

Atletico fans were filmed chanting racist abuse at Vinicius in September 2022 but Madrid prosecutors did not press charges.

In December after being abused during a win at Real Valladolid Vinicius hit out at LaLiga for continuing “to do nothing” about racists at Spanish matches.

“Racists keep going to games and watching the greatest club in the world up close and LaLiga continues to do nothing,” Vinicius said.

