Lautaro Martinez ideal for Barcelona, says Pizzi

Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez would be the "ideal striker" for La Liga champion Barcelona, according to Juan Antonio Pizzi.

Martinez has reportedly emerged as Barca's top transfer target, with the Spanish giant keen to sign a long-term replacement for veteran forward Suarez.

READ | Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid 'just a question of time'

Barca's La Liga rival Real Madrid is also reportedly interested, while Premier League powerhouses Manchester United and Manchester City have both been linked.

Former Barca striker Pizzi – who also spent time in charge of Chile and Saudi Arabia – backed the 22-year-old Argentina international for a transfer to Camp Nou.

"Lautaro Martinez more than Kun [Sergio] Aguero is the prototype of the new forward that would fit Barca," Argentina-born ex-Spain international Pizzi told EFE.

"He already proved what he can do with Argentina, with Racing and Inter. He seems the ideal striker for the way Barcelona play their football.

"Even in one of the toughest leagues in the world, in Italy, he has still been able to play at a very high level."

READ | Spanish football stuck in power struggle amidst raging pandemic

Martinez swapped Racing Club for Inter in 2018 and he has quickly established himself as one of the most sought-after forwards in European football.

He has scored 25 goals in total since joining Inter from Racing Club in Argentina.