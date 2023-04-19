La-Liga

Messi ‘could not’ currently rejoin Barcelona, says La Liga boss Tebas

Messi. whose contract ran out in 2021, has been linked with a move back to the Spain on a two-year deal.

AFP
MADRID 19 April, 2023 21:59 IST
MADRID 19 April, 2023 21:59 IST
La Liga president Javier Tebas said that Barcelona could potentially sign Messi by balancing the books enough and selling players.

La Liga president Javier Tebas said that Barcelona could potentially sign Messi by balancing the books enough and selling players. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Messi. whose contract ran out in 2021, has been linked with a move back to the Spain on a two-year deal.

Barcelona would not be able to resign Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain in its current financial situation, La Liga president Javier Tebas said on Wednesday.

Messi, 35, is expected to leave PSG at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with a return to the Camp Nou, with Barca striker Robert Lewandowski saying he hopes to play with him next term.

Also Read
Juventus wins appeal over stand closure for Lukaku racist abuse

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner left Barcelona in 2021 as the Catalan giants struggled financially.

“Today, he could not (be registered in La Liga), but there is still time,” Tebas told a press conference.

“We’re not going to change the rules of financial control approved by the clubs to register Messi... even if it would be our wish that he returns to our league.”

Tebas said Barcelona could potentially balance the books enough by selling players.

Daily Mundo Deportivo reported on Wednesday that Barca has a “firm intention of bringing in Lionel Messi” this summer on a two-year deal.

Messi has struggled to reproduce his best form in Paris, scoring 31 goals in 69 appearances, and was booed by PSG fans earlier this month.

Read more stories on La-Liga.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Fans speak on January window 2022-23 deadline day transfers

Xavi Hernandez - top quotes on the legendary Barcelona midfielder

Xavi comes home - Barca legend returns as head coach of troubled Laliga giant

Slide shows

10 youngest goalscorers in La Liga history

Salah breaks record and Boateng leaves Barca heartbroken

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: 5 players who have played for both clubs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us