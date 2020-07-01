Messi reaches 700-goal landmark for Barcelona and Argentina

Barcelona's Argentina forward Lionel Messi scored his 700th career goal by converting a second-half penalty against Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou in La Liga on Tuesday.

Barca's all-time top scorer hit the landmark goal for club and country by netting from the penalty spot to give his side a 2-1 lead in the 50th minute, showing some nerve by chipping the ball into the net to deceive goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

READ| La Liga: Barcelona held 2-2 by Atletico Madrid, Messi scores 700th goal

Messi has scored 630 goals in 724 appearances for Barca in all competitions, and has 70 senior international goals. Messi, who turned 33 on June 24, has scored 22 goals in La Liga this season. He brought up 20 for the 12th consecutive season in a 4-0 win at Mallorca earlier this month.

Messi's future at Camp Nou has been a talking point amid turmoil at Barcelona, where the star is contracted until 2021. The Argentina international can leave the La Liga giant for free at the end of any season, sparking even further speculation over his future.

(With inputs from Reuters)