Football La-Liga La-Liga La Liga: Getafe finally gets a win to boost Champions League hopes The win takes Geafe into fifth place in the standings on 52 points, two behind Sevilla who occupies the final Champions League qualifying spot in fourth. Reuters 30 June, 2020 09:38 IST Jaime Mata opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 20th minute and restored its lead in the 83rd after Adnan Januzaj had levelled in the second half for Sociedad. - REUTERS Reuters 30 June, 2020 09:38 IST Getafe kick-started its bid to finish in the top four in La Liga and qualify for the Champions League by beating Real Sociedad 2-1 at home on Saturday thanks to two goals from striker Jaime Mata to earn its first victory since March.Mata opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 20th minute and restored its lead in the 83rd after Adnan Januzaj had levelled in the second half for Sociedad, which is also bidding to qualify for Europe's elite competition.ALSO READ| Premier League: Mee heads Burnley up to eighth with win at Palace The victory took Getafe into fifth place in the standings on 52 points, two behind Sevilla who occupies the final Champions League qualifying spot in fourth.Sociedad, meanwhile, slumped to a fourth successive defeat and was left seventh in the table on 47.