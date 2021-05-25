Football La-Liga La-Liga Real Betis midfielder Joaquin signs new deal at almost 40 Joaquin, who turns 40 in July, made his debut for his boyhood club at 19 in 2000. Reuters 25 May, 2021 09:38 IST Joaquin is second on the all-time list of appearances having played 579 games, behind Andoni Zubizarreta. - REUTERS Reuters 25 May, 2021 09:38 IST Real Betis captain Joaquin signed a new one-year deal, the Seville-based club announced on Monday, which ensured he will be playing La Liga football into his 40s.Joaquin, who turns 40 in July, made his debut for his boyhood club Betis at 19 in 2000 before joining Valencia six years later. He also had spells with Malaga and Fiorentina before returning in 2015.ALSO READ | La Liga talking points: Atletico ends title drought, Betis secures Europa spot He is second on the all-time list of appearances in Spain's top flight having played 579 games, behind former Barcelona goalkeeper Andoni Zubizarreta (622), and will be the only player from the 2002 World Cup still playing in La Liga next season.Far from playing a minor role as a club ambassador, the winger was an integral part of the team for manager Manuel Pellegrini last term, making 30 appearances in all competitions as Betis finished sixth to secure Europa League football. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.