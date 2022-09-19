La-Liga

Real Madrid beats city-rival Atletico to go top of La Liga table

Real Madrid clinched a 2-1 win against city-rival Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano and regained its position at the top of the La Liga table.

19 September, 2022 02:39 IST
Real Madrid‘s Federico Valverde, right, celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal.

Real Madrid‘s Federico Valverde, right, celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

A clinical Real Madrid extended its perfect start to the LaLiga season when it beat city rival Atletico 2-1 at the Metropolitano on Sunday.

Despite being second best for large periods of the first half, Carlo Ancelotti's side was ruthless in front of goal as strikes from Rodrygo and Federico Valverde put it in a commanding position.

Mario Hermoso pulled a goal back for the host late on but it was unable to find an equaliser.

AS IT HAPPENED:  Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LIVE La Liga: When, Where to watch; Live streaming info; ATM vs RMA lineups; Stats

Diego Simeone's side started brightly and went close through defender Felipe and Yannick Carrasco but found itself behind when Rodrygo emphatically finished the visitors' first attempt on target on 18 minutes.

Real doubled its lead with its next effort on goal when Valverde fired in from close range after Vinicius's shot had rebounded off the post.

Atletico set up a grandstand finish through substitute Hermoso's header seven minutes from time, before the defender was sent off for a second bookable offence in injury time, and Real held on to take the points.

Victory means Real returns to the top of the LaLiga table on 18 points from six games, two ahead of Barcelona in second. Atletico is seventh, eight points behind its neighbour.

