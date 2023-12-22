La Liga: Ten-man Real Madrid scores late to snatch victory at Alaves

A stoppage time header by fullback Lucas Vazquez earned 10-man Real Madrid a 1-0 victory at lowly Alaves in La Liga on Thursday, with defender Nacho handed his marching orders following a sliding tackle.

The win left Real Madrid on top of the standings on goal difference, level on 45 points with surprise package Girona who was held to a 1-1 draw at Real Betis earlier on Thursday.

Real’s old rivals Barcelona is a distant third on 38 points, three ahead Atletico Madrid which has a game in hand and hosts Sevilla on Saturday.

A toothless Real Madrid failed to create almost any opportunities as it looked to be heading towards a dull goalless draw against a rugged Alaves who is struggling at 17th place in the LaLiga standings but is tough to beat when roared on by their fans at the Mendizorroza stadium, having earned 13 of its 16 points playing at home.

It made it difficult for Real, whose only real chance in the first half was when Uruguay midfielder Federico Valverde unleashed a thunderous strike from range that goalkeeper Antonio Sivera punched away in the 37th minute.

But after loosing Nacho to a straight red in the 54th minute after an awful studs up sliding tackle to Samu Omorodion’s ankle, Real started to show signs of life.

While Alaves looked content to snatch a point from its giant rivals, Real was more purposeful going forward, missed some half chances and nearly drew first blood when Rodrygo barely missed the top left corner with a curling strike in the 75th minute.

But it finally scored one minute into added time when Toni Kroos lifted a corner to Vazquez who headed home from the crowded box.

A last-gasp goal and triumph that were passionately celebrated by Real Madrid players and staff, who let off steam after a troubled night and a narrow win.

“This team has unknown energies,” Carlo Ancelotti told a press conference.

“It was a complicated match and with one man down... everyone thought that today would be a typical day for us to slip up.

“But we held on well with ten men, we defended well and, in the end, we were rewarded.”

Pezzella stunner helps Betis hold Girona to a draw

Argentina centreback German Pezzella’s strike from a rebound late in the second half helped Real Betis hold surprise LaLiga leaders Girona to a 1-1 draw on Thursday.

Girona’s stunning start to the LaLiga season scaled new heights with its first win ever over Catalan rivals Barcelona two weeks ago, with its 3-0 defeat at home to Real Madrid in late September, the only major blip in a stunning start to the campaign.

German Pezzella of Real Betis celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the La Liga EA Sports match between Real Betis and Girona FC at Estadio Benito Villamarin. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

On Thursday, however, it was unable to display the same intensity it has shown this season and wasmostly dominated by a sturdy Betis which is unbeaten at home in La Liga this campaign.

After Brazilian winger Savinho was brought down by a sliding tackle from Betis defender Aitor Ruibal, Ukrainian Artem Dovbyk netted the penalty by wrongfooting the goalkeeper with a tidy finish to the right in the 39th minute.

The host managed to find the equaliser in the 88th minute with Pezzella’s unstoppable strike from just inside the box making the most of a loose ball in a crowded area after a corner.