Tchouameni nets winners as Real Madrid beats Las Palmas to reclaim lead in La Liga

Vinícius Júnior and Aurélien Tchouaméni scored second-half goals as Real Madrid overcame Las Palmas 2-1 in the Canary Islands and reclaimed the lead of the Spanish league on Saturday.
After a first half stalemate between the league’s top defenses, midfielder Javi Muñoz put Las Palmas ahead in the 53rd minute from a pass by Sandro Ramírez.
Vinícius Júnior levelled in the 66th after a nice assist by Eduardo Camavinga. Tchouaméni then powered in a header with six to play to complete the turnaround.
ALSO READ: Barcelona’s Balde set to miss months after hamstring injury
Madrid moved two points ahead of Girona before it visits Celta Vigo on Sunday. Madrid also has an extra game to play. Las Palmas was in eighth place.
Madrid has allowed a league-low 14 goals this season. Las Palmas was next with 19.
Madrid was without top scorer Jude Bellingham, who was serving a one-game suspension for accumulating five yellow cards. Bellingham and Girona’s Artem Dovbyk lead the league with 14 goals each.
