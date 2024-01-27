MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tchouameni nets winners as Real Madrid beats Las Palmas to reclaim lead in La Liga

Madrid moved two points ahead of Girona before it visits Celta Vigo on Sunday. Madrid also has an extra game to play. Las Palmas was in eighth place.

Published : Jan 27, 2024 23:05 IST , BARCELONA, Spain - 1 MIN READ

AP
Tchouameni of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring the winner against UD Las Palmas at Estadio Gran Canaria in Las Palmas, Spain.
Tchouameni of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring the winner against UD Las Palmas at Estadio Gran Canaria in Las Palmas, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Tchouameni of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring the winner against UD Las Palmas at Estadio Gran Canaria in Las Palmas, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Vinícius Júnior and Aurélien Tchouaméni scored second-half goals as Real Madrid overcame Las Palmas 2-1 in the Canary Islands and reclaimed the lead of the Spanish league on Saturday.

After a first half stalemate between the league’s top defenses, midfielder Javi Muñoz put Las Palmas ahead in the 53rd minute from a pass by Sandro Ramírez.

Vinícius Júnior levelled in the 66th after a nice assist by Eduardo Camavinga. Tchouaméni then powered in a header with six to play to complete the turnaround.

ALSO READ: Barcelona’s Balde set to miss months after hamstring injury

Madrid moved two points ahead of Girona before it visits Celta Vigo on Sunday. Madrid also has an extra game to play. Las Palmas was in eighth place.

Madrid has allowed a league-low 14 goals this season. Las Palmas was next with 19.

Madrid was without top scorer Jude Bellingham, who was serving a one-game suspension for accumulating five yellow cards. Bellingham and Girona’s Artem Dovbyk lead the league with 14 goals each.

Related Topics

Vinicius Junior /

Aurelien Tchouameni /

Real Madrid

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tchouameni nets winners as Real Madrid beats Las Palmas to reclaim lead in La Liga
    AP
  2. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Gutsy Ollie Pope drags England back into contest against India
    V.S. Aravind
  3. Manchester City’s Roord becomes latest WSL player to suffer ACL injury
    Reuters
  4. FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup: India finishes as runner-up, loses to Netherlands in final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Himmat, Thareja ensure dismal Delhi lives to fight another day against Uttarakhand
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. Tchouameni nets winners as Real Madrid beats Las Palmas to reclaim lead in La Liga
    AP
  2. Barcelona’s Balde set to miss months after hamstring injury
    AFP
  3. La Liga: Eder Militao extends Real Madrid deal
    AFP
  4. La Liga 2023-24: Dovbyk nets hat-trick as Girona thrash Sevilla 5-1 to reclaim top spot
    Reuters
  5. La Liga: Carvajal seals Madrid’s wild comeback win over Almeria
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tchouameni nets winners as Real Madrid beats Las Palmas to reclaim lead in La Liga
    AP
  2. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Gutsy Ollie Pope drags England back into contest against India
    V.S. Aravind
  3. Manchester City’s Roord becomes latest WSL player to suffer ACL injury
    Reuters
  4. FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup: India finishes as runner-up, loses to Netherlands in final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Himmat, Thareja ensure dismal Delhi lives to fight another day against Uttarakhand
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment