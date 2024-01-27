MagazineBuy Print

Barcelona’s Balde set to miss months after hamstring injury

Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde to undergo surgery for hamstring injury, likely to miss four months.

Published : Jan 27, 2024 17:40 IST , Barcelona - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Alejandro Balde of FC Barcelona.
Alejandro Balde of FC Barcelona. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Alejandro Balde of FC Barcelona. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Barcelona said on Saturday defender Alejandro Balde will have surgery on a hamstring injury, with Spanish media reporting he is set to miss four months.

The left-back, 20, was taken off injured in the Catalans’ 4-2 extra-time defeat by Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

“Tests show that first team player Alejandro Balde has an injury to the tendon in his right hamstring,” said Barcelona in a statement. “In the coming days he will undergo surgery.”

Balde, a Spain international, may not return before the end of the season but will be aiming to recover before Euro 2024 which starts on June 14 in Germany.

READ | AFC Asian Cup 2023: Australia v Indonesia is no David vs Goliath battle, says coach Arnold

Barcelona’s back-up left-back Marcos Alonso is also injured, but the club can use Joao Cancelo or youngster Hector Fort in the position.

The Spanish champions also said midfielder Sergi Roberto had muscular discomfort.

Roberto is expected to miss Saturday’s match against Villarreal and Wednesday’s clash with Osasuna in La Liga.

