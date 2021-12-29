LaLiga: Real Madrid's Courtois, Valverde and Camavinga test positive for COVID-19

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Jr have tested positive for COVID-19, the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

Real Madrid is back in action on January 2 when it travels to Getafe in LaLiga. Carlo Ancelotti's side is top of the standings with 46 points from 19 games - eight points ahead of second-placed Sevilla which has a game in hand.

READ: Barcelona trio test positive for COVID-19

Real had several players test positive for coronavirus earlier this month including Luka Modric, Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Andriy Lunin, Isco and David Alaba.

Rival Barcelona is also dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak in its squad with Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi set to miss Sunday's trip to Real Mallorca.

Clement Lenglet, Dani Alves, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde also returned positive COVID tests this week.