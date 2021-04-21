Football La-Liga La-Liga Real midfielder Valverde tests positive for coronavirus Real said on Sunday that Valverde was self-isolating after coming into contact with a positive case, missing the 0-0 league draw with Getafe. Reuters MADRID 21 April, 2021 21:30 IST The 22-year-old Uruguayan will miss Wednesday's game against Cadiz, as well this weekend's visit of Real Betis and next Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg against Chelsea-AP Reuters MADRID 21 April, 2021 21:30 IST Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde tested positive for COVID-19, the La Liga club said on Wednesday.Real said on Sunday that Valverde was self-isolating after coming into contact with a positive case, missing the 0-0 league draw with Getafe, and he had now tested positive himself.ALSO READ | Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman tight-lipped on Super leagueThe 22-year-old Uruguayan will miss Wednesday's game against Cadiz, as well this weekend's visit of Real Betis and next Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg against Chelsea. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.