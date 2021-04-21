Real midfielder Valverde tests positive for coronavirus

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde tested positive for COVID-19, the La Liga club said on Wednesday.

Real said on Sunday that Valverde was self-isolating after coming into contact with a positive case, missing the 0-0 league draw with Getafe, and he had now tested positive himself.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan will miss Wednesday's game against Cadiz, as well this weekend's visit of Real Betis and next Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg against Chelsea.