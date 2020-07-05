Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE: Zidane's side aims to extend winning streak

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE BLOG of the 2019-20 La Liga match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao happening at the San Mames Stadium on Sunday.

MATCH PREVIEW:

Real Madrid can open up a seven point lead over arch-rival Barcelona when it takes on Athletic Bilbao in the La Liga on Sunday.

Zinedine Zidane’s team had capitalised on Barcelona’s recent slip-ups to open up a four-point gap, following a 1-0 victory over Getafe on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Athletic Club has been in impressive form since returning to action after the lockdown period, winning three, drawing two and losing just one of its six matches in Spain's top flight.

However, with the Catalans not in action again until Sunday evening in another tricky game away to fifth-placed Villarreal, Los Blancos will be desperate to take another step towards the Spanish title.

Gaizka Garitano's side is currently eighth in the table, just four points off sixth-placed Getafe, which appears to be battling Villarreal, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid for two Champions League spots.

The reverse fixture between the two clubs, played at the Santiago Bernabeu in December last year, had ended in a goalless stalemate.

Eden Hazard will miss Real Madrid's game away at Bilbao. Manager Zidane hopes the Belgian will play again this season but has confirmed that he is feeling pain again in his troublesome right ankle.