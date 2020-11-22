Real Sociedad notches sixth straight win to stay top of La Liga

La Liga leader Real Sociedad was rewarded for its persistence as it eventually edged out Cadiz 1-0 away on Sunday to earn a sixth consecutive league win.

Sweden forward Alexander Isak gave the dominant visitor the lead midway through the second half, rising highest at the far post to head in a cross from Adnan Januzaj.

The Basques had goals by Isak and Mikel Merino ruled out for offside either side of halftime before Isak struck, while Merino also had a shot cleared off the line by Cadiz defender Fali.

ALSO READ| West Ham's Haller heaps more misery on Sheffield United

Imanol Alguacil's side also barely allowed its opponent a sight of goal, conceding only two shots in the 90 minutes, neither of which hit the target.

The victory kept Sociedad top of the standings and took it on to 23 points after 10 games, three ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid but having played two games more.

Cadiz is sixth on 14 points and is still waiting for its first home victory since returning to the top flight.