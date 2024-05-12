MagazineBuy Print

La Liga: Late De Paul stunner gives Atletico 1-0 win over Celta towards top four finish

Rodrigo De Paul controlled a clearance from a corner just outside the box before unleashing a breathtaking shot into the top right corner of the net in the 84th minute.

Published : May 12, 2024 23:07 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo De Paul celebrates scoring their first goal.
Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo De Paul celebrates scoring their first goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo De Paul celebrates scoring their first goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo De Paul scored a brilliant late goal to snatch a 1-0 home victory against relegation-threatened Celta Vigo as they consolidated fourth spot in La Liga on Sunday.

The Argentine midfielder controlled a clearance from a corner just outside the box before unleashing a breathtaking shot into the top right corner of the net in the 84th minute.

The win leaves Atletico with 70 points from 35 games, eight points ahead of fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao. Celta are 16th with 34 points, five points above the drop zone.

The hosts launched a late offensive effort but remarkable saves from Celta goalkeeper Vicente Guaita kept them at bay until De Paul’s stunner just before the end secured the points.

Related Topics

La Liga /

La Liga 2023-24 /

Rodrigo De Paul

