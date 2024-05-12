Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo De Paul scored a brilliant late goal to snatch a 1-0 home victory against relegation-threatened Celta Vigo as they consolidated fourth spot in La Liga on Sunday.
The Argentine midfielder controlled a clearance from a corner just outside the box before unleashing a breathtaking shot into the top right corner of the net in the 84th minute.
The win leaves Atletico with 70 points from 35 games, eight points ahead of fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao. Celta are 16th with 34 points, five points above the drop zone.
The hosts launched a late offensive effort but remarkable saves from Celta goalkeeper Vicente Guaita kept them at bay until De Paul’s stunner just before the end secured the points.
Latest on Sportstar
- Arsenal beats Manchester United 1-0 to go top of Premier League standings
- RCB vs DC Highlights IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru thrashes Delhi Capitals by 40 runs for 5th consecutive win
- La Liga: Late De Paul stunner gives Atletico 1-0 win over Celta towards top four finish
- Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal Highlights: Trossard’s goal takes Gunners past Man City in Premier League table
- Premier League points table LIVE: Arsenal surpasses Manchester City with goal against Man United; title race updates
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE