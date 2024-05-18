MagazineBuy Print

La-Liga: Sevilla confirms coach Quique to leave, offers Navas lifetime deal

On Thursday the club announced that its record appearance-maker would depart at the end of the season, before Navas released a statement on social media late Friday criticising Sevilla.

Published : May 18, 2024 17:08 IST , Barcelona - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Quique Sanchez Flores’ contract was set to expire in June 2025 but Sevilla chief Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco told reporters both parties agreed the coach will depart.
Quique Sanchez Flores’ contract was set to expire in June 2025 but Sevilla chief Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco told reporters both parties agreed the coach will depart. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Quique Sanchez Flores’ contract was set to expire in June 2025 but Sevilla chief Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco told reporters both parties agreed the coach will depart. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sevilla confirmed on Saturday that coach Quique Sanchez Flores will leave the club at the end of the season and that the club wanted to keep departing captain Jesus Navas.

The record seven-time Europa League winner is languishing in 12th in La Liga, although when Sanchez Flores was appointed in December it was battling relegation in 16th.

Sanchez Flores’ contract was set to expire in June 2025 but Sevilla chief Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco told reporters both parties agreed the coach will depart.

“I want to thank him, the club was in a very difficult situation and he was capable of turning it around with a lot of hours of work,” the president told a news conference Saturday.

“He achieved an objective that, although it hurts us to say it, was difficult,” he added.

The president also said he would offer captain Navas a contract for life.

ALSO READ | Real Betis’ Isco set to miss Euro 2024 recall after calf bone fracture

On Thursday the club announced that its record appearance-maker would depart at the end of the season, before Navas released a statement on social media late Friday criticising Sevilla.

The 38-year-old said he had “received no call” from the club about renewing his deal which expires in June.

Navas denied having agreed any deal to play elsewhere and said he wanted to focus his “body and soul” on playing for Spain at Euro 2024 if selected.

“There must have been a misunderstanding for which I will take responsibility because I know Jesus is suffering a lot,” said the Sevilla president.

“If I sit down with Jesus for a minute, we will turn the situation around. From here, I offer him a lifetime contract so he can play here as long as he likes, and later work here in whatever he wants because he deserves to be at Sevilla as long as he wants. If he decides to stick with his decision, I will respect it,” he concluded.

Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

