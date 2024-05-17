Real Betis’ Isco set to miss Euro 2024 recall after calf bone fracture

Real Betis playmaker Isco is set to miss his team’s final La Liga fixtures and a potential Euro 2024 Spain recall after his club said Friday he suffered a calf bone fracture.

The 32-year-old midfielder was taken off injured as Betis drew 2-2 at Las Palmas in La Liga on Thursday after sustaining a heavy blow to his calf.

“After the tests taken by Isco today it is confirmed that the Malaga-born player suffered a shaft fracture in his left leg’s fibula,” said Betis in a statement.

“The club’s medical team will evaluate in the coming hours whether he needs surgery to fix the injury.”

Real Betis, seventh, hosts Real Sociedad, sixth, on Sunday as the sides battle to qualify for the Europa League in the penultimate match of the Spanish league season.

Former Real Madrid star Isco was also touted to be part of the Spain squad for Euro 2024 despite last playing for the national team in 2019.

“We all know him, and we know the talent he has, I declare myself publicly an Isco admirer,” said Spain coach Luis de la Fuente earlier this week.

Euro 2024 begins in Germany on June 14, with De la Fuente set to name his Spain squad on May 27.