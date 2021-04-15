No room for error: Atlético must beat Eibar to keep lead

On the schedule, a home match against Eibar is easy to overlook.

But Atlético Madrid's meeting with the league's worst team has become a must-win match in its flagging title bid.

A run of poor results over the past two months has whittled Atlético's once double-digit advantage down to the slimmest of margins.

After two straight games without a victory, Real Madrid is now only one point behind and Barcelona is two points behind with eight games left.

Atlético's problem is in attack. Last weekend, the team was held to a 1-1 draw at Real Betis in a game it started without both Luis Suárez and Marcos Llorente, who were suspended.

It also lost playmaker João Félix during the match after he hurt his ankle. Yannick Carrasco got Atlético’s goal early in the match, but forward Ángel Correa failed to convert two opportunities that would have snatched a late winner.

ALSO READ | Florentino Perez to remain Real Madrid president until 2025

Correa will likely lead the attack on Sunday against Eibar with Suárez, who was hurt in practice last week, and Félix both unavailable.

Llorente will likely help Correa up front after he completed his one-game suspension for accumulation of yellow cards.

Madrid look to go top win over Getafe

If Atlético slips again, Madrid can move to the top of the standings with a win at Getafe, also on Sunday.

Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 last weekend to overtake its rival in the league standings. On Wednesday, the team advanced to the Champions League semifinals after drawing 0-0 at Anfield following a 3-1 win at home.

Madrid now has a favorable schedule in the league before it faces Chelsea for a spot in Champions League final. After Getafe, it plays at Cádiz and hosts Betis.

Barcelona will take a break from the league title fight this weekend to play Athletic Bilbao in the final of the Copa del Rey. The match will be played on Saturday in Seville.

The Catalans will play its scheduled league match against Granada at a date to be determined later this month.