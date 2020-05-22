Football La-Liga La-Liga Stoichkov: Martinez will learn a lot at Barcelona Former Barcelona star Hristo Stoichkov hailed reported transfer target Lautaro Martinez, who has been tipped to move to Camp Nou. Sacha Pisani 22 May, 2020 07:21 IST Inter striker Lautaro Martinez - Getty Images Sacha Pisani 22 May, 2020 07:21 IST Lautaro Martinez will learn a lot at Barcelona amid growing speculation the Inter star is set to join the La Liga champion, according to Hristo Stoichkov.Martinez has been tipped to leave Inter for Barca, with the Spanish giant reportedly determined to sign a long-term replacement for veteran forward Luis Suarez.Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Argentina international Martinez had scored 16 goals in 31 games for Antonio Conte's Inter across all competitions in 2019-20.Stoichkov played for Barca across two spells – winning five La Liga titles and the European Cup/Champions League among other honours – and he told TyC Sports: "Martinez has great ability.READ| Atalanta and Napoli in contact over Boga, claims agent "He's going to learn a lot at Barcelona. He has a great teacher like Luis Suarez. And he will have a good understanding with [Lionel] Messi, [Antoine] Griezmann and [Ousmane] Dembele.""He likes to compete a lot, not just score goals," Stoichkov added. "He's growing every day. I think he's proving that this year."The question is not whether he can play or not, the important thing is to compete."He has to train, he has to get into this style of play. I spent eight years at Barcelona playing both left and right [wing]."Everyone is a substitute and a starter; it depends on how you train during the week." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos