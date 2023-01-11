La-Liga

Barca’s Torres and Atletico’s Savic banned for two games

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres and Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic have been suspended for two games each after their brawl during Sunday’s La Liga match at the Metropolitano.

AFP
11 January, 2023 18:18 IST
Barcelona’s Spanish forward Ferran Torres (L) fights with Atletico Madrid’s Montenegrin defender Stefan Savic during the Spanish League football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and FC Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on January 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP/THOMAS COEX

The pair fought with each other off the ball, with Torres pulling Savic’s hair while the Atletico defender had his arm tightly wrapped around the Spaniard’s neck.

The Spanish FA’s competition committee announced the suspensions for violent conduct on Wednesday.

Barcelona faces Real Betis in the Spanish Super Cup on Thursday, but the ban will be served in La Liga.

Torres will miss Barca’s next two league matches, against Getafe and Girona, with the Catalans already without suspended striker Robert Lewandowski for those games.

Savic misses Atletico’s trip to face Almeria next weekend and then a clash with Real Valladolid.

