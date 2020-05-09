Football La-Liga La-Liga Umtiti injured in second session of Barcelona training return France centre-back Samuel Umtiti injured his right calf during Barcelona's second training session since being allowed to return to club facilities. Joe Wright 09 May, 2020 20:13 IST Samuel Umtiti's injury was confirmed by Barcelona on Saturday. - Eric Alonso/Getty Images Joe Wright 09 May, 2020 20:13 IST Samuel Umtiti suffered an injury in only the second day since Barcelona resumed training sessions at the Ciutat Esportiva.The centre-back sustained a problem to his right calf, the LaLiga leader confirmed in a short statement.Barca was back training on Friday after players and staff were given coronavirus tests to ensure it was safe for them to return.On Saturday, players were separated across three pitches in order to undergo sessions while maintaining social distancing.READ: Coronavirus: Atletico reveals Lodi at home as players return to training LaLiga teams have been granted permission to use training facilities again as part of gradual steps towards the planned resumption of the competition in June.Barca WAS two points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table when the season was suspended indefinitely in March. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos