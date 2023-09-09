MagazineBuy Print

La Liga: Villarreal appoints Pacheta after sacking Setien

Pacheta was sacked by Real Valladolid in April during a relegation battle, with his former side eventually demoted from Spain’s top flight on the final day of the season.

Published : Sep 09, 2023 22:03 IST , Barcelona - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Pacheta, Head Coach of Real Valladolid CF, looks on prior to the LaLiga Santander match between Real Sociedad and Real Valladolid CF at Reale Arena on February 05, 2023 in San Sebastian, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: Pacheta, Head Coach of Real Valladolid CF, looks on prior to the LaLiga Santander match between Real Sociedad and Real Valladolid CF at Reale Arena on February 05, 2023 in San Sebastian, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pacheta, Head Coach of Real Valladolid CF, looks on prior to the LaLiga Santander match between Real Sociedad and Real Valladolid CF at Reale Arena on February 05, 2023 in San Sebastian, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Villarreal appointed Pacheta as its new coach on Saturday after sacking Quique Setien earlier this week.

Villarreal lost three of its opening four games under former Barcelona coach Setien, and sit 15th in the table.

ALSO READ: Neymar beats Pele’s record to become Brazil’s all-time top scorer

“In the afternoon (on Monday) Pacheta will take charge of his first training session,” said Villarreal in a statement, confirming he would be officially presented beforehand.

Pacheta was sacked by Real Valladolid in April during a relegation battle, with his former side eventually demoted from Spain’s top flight on the final day of the season.

The 55-year-old had helped them reach La Liga, as well as steering Elche from Spain’s third tier into the top flight between 2018 and 2020.

Pacheta’s first game in charge will be at home against Almeria on Sunday, September 17.

Related Topics

La Liga 2023-24 /

La Liga /

Villareal /

Quique Setien

