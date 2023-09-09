India goes down to China in first game of U23 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers

A 96th-minute goal by Naibijiang Mohemati handed the Indian team a loss in its opening U23 AFC Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers Phase 2 game against China at the Dalian Sports Centre Stadium, Dalian on Saturday.
Tao Qianglong opened the scoring for China in the 68th minute before an own goal by Hu Hetao in the 93rd minute looked to have a given India a late draw.
India will next face UAE in its second game on September 12th.
- More to follow
