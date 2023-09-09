MagazineBuy Print

India goes down to China in first game of U23 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers

A 96th-minute goal by Naibijiang Mohemati handed the three points to China after India equalised in the 93rd-minute through an own goal.

Published : Sep 09, 2023 19:47 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian team ahead of the U23 AFC Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers Phase 2 game against China in Dalian, China.
Indian team ahead of the U23 AFC Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers Phase 2 game against China in Dalian, China. | Photo Credit: X @IndianFootball
infoIcon

Indian team ahead of the U23 AFC Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers Phase 2 game against China in Dalian, China. | Photo Credit: X @IndianFootball

A 96th-minute goal by Naibijiang Mohemati handed the Indian team a loss in its opening U23 AFC Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers Phase 2 game against China at the Dalian Sports Centre Stadium, Dalian on Saturday.

Tao Qianglong opened the scoring for China in the 68th minute before an own goal by Hu Hetao in the 93rd minute looked to have a given India a late draw.

India will next face UAE in its second game on September 12th.

- More to follow

Related Topics

U-23 AFC Asian Cup /

Asian Cup Qualifiers /

Indian Football

