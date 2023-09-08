MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC signs midfielder Abdenasser El Khayati

The 34-year-old El Khayati makes his move from former two-time champion Chennaiyin FC as a free agent, penning a one-year deal with the Islanders.

Published : Sep 08, 2023 21:37 IST , Mumbai - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Chennaiyin FC’s midfielder Abdenasser El Khayati (33) in action in ISL last season.
Chennaiyin FC's midfielder Abdenasser El Khayati (33) in action in ISL last season. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
Chennaiyin FC’s midfielder Abdenasser El Khayati (33) in action in ISL last season. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC on Friday roped in Dutch midfielder Abdenasser El Khayati as its latest signing ahead of the upcoming season.

The 34-year-old makes his move from former two-time champion Chennaiyin FC as a free agent, penning a one-year deal with the Islanders.

El Khayati becomes the club’s eighth signing, and the fifth midfielder for the season after Vinit Rai, Franklin Nazareth, Yoell van Nieff and Jayesh Rane.

The current midfield line-up of MCFC also consists of Alberto Noguera, Lalengmawia Ralte and Gyamar Nikum.

El Khayati, who began his youth career with Excelsior in 2001 and made his senior debut with Den Bosch in 2008, scored nine goals in 13 meetings for the Marina Machans.

He played for eight further clubs before joining CFC last season. Overall, he has netted 72 goals in 226 outings.

The Islanders will get their ISL 2023-24 campaign underway on September 24 versus NorthEast United FC in an away match after hosting Nassaji Mazandaran of Iran in the AFC Champions League in Pune six days earlier.

