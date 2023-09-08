MagazineBuy Print

India announces 23-member squad for SAFF U-19 Championship

India has been drawn in Group B along with Bhutan and Bangladesh, while Group A comprises the host Nepal, Maldives and Pakistan.

Published : Sep 08, 2023 16:52 IST , New Delhi

PTI
Representative Image: India announced a 23-member squad for the SAFF U-19 Championship, to commence in Kathmandu on September 21.
Representative Image: India announced a 23-member squad for the SAFF U-19 Championship, to commence in Kathmandu on September 21. | Photo Credit: AIFF
Representative Image: India announced a 23-member squad for the SAFF U-19 Championship, to commence in Kathmandu on September 21. | Photo Credit: AIFF

National Under-19 football head coach Shuvendu Panda on Friday announced a 23-member Indian squad for the SAFF U-19 Championship, to commence in Kathmandu on September 21.

The squad flew to Saudi Arabia for an exposure-cum-training camp early on Friday from where they will travel to the Nepal capital on September 19.

India has been drawn in Group B along with Bhutan and Bangladesh, while Group A comprises the host, Maldives and Pakistan.

VIDEO: Messi scores yet another free kick goal as Argentina beats Ecuador

After a single round-robin group stage, the top two teams from both groups will move into the semifinals. The final will be played on September 30.

Last year, India hosted the event in the Under-20 category and emerged champion, trumping Bangladesh 5-2.

The only other time the tournament was held in the U-19 category was in 2015 in Nepal, where the hosts defeated India on penalties after regulation time ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

India squad for SAFF U-19 Championships

Goalkeepers: Lionel Daryl Rymmei, Divyaj Dhaval Thakkar and Manjot Singh Parmar.

Defenders: Thomas Kanamoottil Cherian, Jahangir Ahmad Shagoo, Vijay Marandi, A Siba Prasad, Manabir Basumatary, Surajkumar Singh Ngangbam and Ricky Meetei.

Midfielders: Manglentheng Kipgen, Ishaan Shishodia, Arjun Singh Oinam, Yash Chikro, Ebindas Yesudasan, Raja Harijan and Thumsol Tongsin.

Forwards: Gwgwmsar Goyary, Sahil Khurshid, Linky Meitei Chabungbam, Kelvin Singh Taorem, Naoba Meitei and Dinesh Singh Soubam.

