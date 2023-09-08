The schedule for the Indian Super League 2023-24, until December, was released on Thursday, with NorthEast United FC hosting Mumbai City FC in its opening match on September 24.

RELATED | ISL FULL SCHEDULE

This will be the 10th season of the ISL and will have the highest number of teams in the league to date, with I-League teams joining the league through promotion from this season.

NorthEast United FC’s first away fixture will be at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi against newly promoted Punjab FC on October 6.

ALSO READ: Kerala Blasters ISL 2023-24 schedule

Head Coach Vicenzo Albeto Annese’s side will be looking to better its performances this time round, after finishing bottom of the table in ISL 2022/23.

Following is NorthEast United FC’s ISL schedule: