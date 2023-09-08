  • NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC - September 24, 8 PM - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
  • NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC - September 29, 8 PM - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
  • Punjab FC vs NorthEast United FC - October 6, 8 PM - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
  • Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC - October 21, 8 PM - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
  • NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC - October 26, 8 PM - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
  • Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC - November 3, 8 PM - Kalinga Stadium, Odisha
  • NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC - November 26, 8 PM - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
  • East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC - December 4, 8 PM - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
  • NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC - December 10, 8 PM - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
  • NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant - December 15, 8 PM - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
  • Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC - December 24, 5:30 PM - Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
  • NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa - December 29, 8 PM - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati