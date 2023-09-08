The schedule for the Indian Super League 2023-24, until December, was released on Thursday, with NorthEast United FC hosting Mumbai City FC in its opening match on September 24.
This will be the 10th season of the ISL and will have the highest number of teams in the league to date, with I-League teams joining the league through promotion from this season.
NorthEast United FC’s first away fixture will be at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi against newly promoted Punjab FC on October 6.
Head Coach Vicenzo Albeto Annese’s side will be looking to better its performances this time round, after finishing bottom of the table in ISL 2022/23.
Following is NorthEast United FC’s ISL schedule:
- NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC - September 24, 8 PM - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
- NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC - September 29, 8 PM - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
- Punjab FC vs NorthEast United FC - October 6, 8 PM - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
- Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC - October 21, 8 PM - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
- NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC - October 26, 8 PM - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
- Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC - November 3, 8 PM - Kalinga Stadium, Odisha
- NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC - November 26, 8 PM - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
- East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC - December 4, 8 PM - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
- NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC - December 10, 8 PM - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
- NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant - December 15, 8 PM - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
- Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC - December 24, 5:30 PM - Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
- NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa - December 29, 8 PM - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
