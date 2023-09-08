  • September 23, 2023: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 5:30 pm - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
  • September 28, 2023: Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC - 8:00 pm - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
  • October 7, 2023: FC Goa vs Odisha FC - 5:30 pm - JLN Stadium, Goa
  • October 27, 2023: Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC - 8:00 pm - JLN Stadium, Kochi
  • October 31, 2023: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC - 8:00 pm - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
  • November 3, 2023: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC - 8:00 pm - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
  • December 1, 2023: Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC - 8:00 pm - JRD Tatat Complex, Jamshedpur
  • December 6, 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC - 8:00 pm - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
  • December 17, 2023: Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC - 8:00 pm - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
  • December 22, 2023: East Bengal vs Odisha FC - 8:00 pm - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
  • December 26, 2023: Punjab FC vs Odisha FC - 8:00 pm - JLN Stadium, New Delhi
  • December 29, 2023: Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC - 5:30 pm - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar