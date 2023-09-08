The Super Cup champion Odisha FC is all set to embark on its fifth season in the highly anticipated Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24.
The club has undergone several changes since last season, including the appointment of ISL-winning coach Sergio Lobera, who won the title with Mumbai City FC and the Super Cup with FC Goa.
As the ISL marks its milestone 10th season, the league welcomes Punjab FC as its 12th club, the first I-League side to make it to the league through the promotion model. OFC qualified for the playoffs for the first time and finished sixth in the table.
The Juggernauts will compete against 11 other clubs in the ISL this season, including the newly entrant Punjab FC.
The group stage matches will be played on a home-and-away basis, with the season kicking off on September 21 with Kerala Blasters hosting Bengaluru FC. Odisha FC will play its first home game on September 23 against Chennaiyin FC at the Kalinga Stadium.
Following is the schedule for Odisha FC matches this season (until the end of 2023):
- September 23, 2023: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 5:30 pm - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
- September 28, 2023: Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC - 8:00 pm - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
- October 7, 2023: FC Goa vs Odisha FC - 5:30 pm - JLN Stadium, Goa
- October 27, 2023: Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC - 8:00 pm - JLN Stadium, Kochi
- October 31, 2023: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC - 8:00 pm - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
- November 3, 2023: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC - 8:00 pm - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
- December 1, 2023: Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC - 8:00 pm - JRD Tatat Complex, Jamshedpur
- December 6, 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC - 8:00 pm - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
- December 17, 2023: Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC - 8:00 pm - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
- December 22, 2023: East Bengal vs Odisha FC - 8:00 pm - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
- December 26, 2023: Punjab FC vs Odisha FC - 8:00 pm - JLN Stadium, New Delhi
- December 29, 2023: Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC - 5:30 pm - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
