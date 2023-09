The schedule for the Indian Super League 2023-24, until December, was released on Thursday, with Jamshedpur FC travelling to East Bengal FC for its opening match on September 25.

This will be the 10th season of the ISL and will have the highest number of teams in the league to date, with I-League teams joining the league through promotion from this season.

Jamshedpur FC’s first home fixture at the JRD Tata Sports Complex will be against Hyderabad FC on October 5.

Head Coach Scott Cooper’s side will be looking to fare better this season, after the club finished 10th out of 11 teams in the ISL 2022/23 season.

Following is Jamshedpur FC’s ISL schedule: