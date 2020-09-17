Football Football Belgium tops first FIFA rankings since pandemic shutdown Belgium remains top of the FIFA men's football ranking followed by 2018 World Champion France, Brazil, England and Portugal. PTI Zurich 17 September, 2020 18:19 IST Belgium led the FIFA men's football rankings from the beginning of 2020. - Getty Images PTI Zurich 17 September, 2020 18:19 IST The first FIFA men’s world rankings for five months were still led by Belgium on Thursday after the shutdown of European teams during the coronavirus pandemic ended in September.Belgium leads an unchanged top four nations from 2018 World Cup winner France, Brazil -- which has yet to play in 2020 -- and England.Portugal, the reigning European and UEFA Nations League champion, rose two places to No. 5.Rankings after the November international break will decide seedings when FIFA draws the European qualifying groups for the 2022 World Cup in early December. African countries gear up for return to international football The 10 highest-ranked European teams will be top-seeded in groups where only the winner will advance directly to the finals tournament in Qatar. Three more teams will qualify through playoffs scheduled in March 2022.Currently, Germany is the ninth-best European ranked No. 14, and No. 15 Switzerland would take the last top-seeded place in the draw. Denmark is next at No. 16.Senegal is the top-ranked African nation at No. 20, and No. 28 Japan leads Asian confederation teams. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos