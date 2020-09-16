Football Football African countries gear up for return to international football The next FIFA window for international football, from October 5-13, is the first opportunity for African national teams to play since last November. Reuters CAPE TOWN 16 September, 2020 15:17 IST Nigeria will play friendlies against the Ivory Coast and Tunisia on October 9 and October 13 in Austria. - REUTERS Reuters CAPE TOWN 16 September, 2020 15:17 IST African countries are gearing up for a return to international football next month but with many borders throughout the continent still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic most teams are headed to Europe to play.Cameroon is travelling to the Netherlands, Guinea to Portugal, while the Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Tunisia head to Austria where it is easier for them to assemble squads because they are mostly made up of European-based players.The next FIFA window for international football, from October 5-13, is the first opportunity for African national teams to play since last November.ALSO READ | AFC Cup cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemicThe pandemic saw international football cancelled for all except European countries this month, and uncertainty over travel around Africa led the Confederation of African Football to put back the resumption of official competition to November. Next months window will allow African countries to play much needed friendlies to prepare for upcoming qualifiers for both the next Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup finals.Nigeria has arranged friendlies against the Ivory Coast and Tunisia on October 9 and October 13 in Austria, while Cameroon has a friendly against Japan in Utrecht, after which they will stay in a training camp in the Netherlands for a few more days.Cameroon coach Toni Conceicao this week named a preliminary squad of 33 players for the match and camp.Guinea plays the Cape Verde Islands on October 10 and Gambia on October 13 in Faro.ALSO READ | FIFA open to help fund anti-corruption agency for sportsThe Democratic Republic of Congo is travelling to Morocco for a training camp and a behind-closed-doors international against its host in Rabat on October 13.Senegal will also play Morocco in Rabat on October 9.African champion Algeria has yet to announce its plans but media reports say it will also go to Austria.South Africa is trying to organise two matches at home next month against neighbouring countries but has yet to finalise arrangements as it awaits a possible reopening of their borders in the coming weeks. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos