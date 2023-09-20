MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Champions League: Lazio goalkeeper Provedel scores late equalizer in 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid

On the final play of the match at the Stadio Olimpico, Provedel — making his Champions League debut — showed off his unlikely attacking skills by meeting a cross from Luis Alberto with a glancing header.

Published : Sep 20, 2023 07:35 IST , ROME - 2 MINS READ

AP
Lazio’s goalkeeper Ivan Provedel, right, scores his side’s opening goal during a Champions League group E match between Lazio and Atletico Madrid.
Lazio’s goalkeeper Ivan Provedel, right, scores his side’s opening goal during a Champions League group E match between Lazio and Atletico Madrid. | Photo Credit: Andrew Medichini/AP
infoIcon

Lazio’s goalkeeper Ivan Provedel, right, scores his side’s opening goal during a Champions League group E match between Lazio and Atletico Madrid. | Photo Credit: Andrew Medichini/AP

Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel came forward and headed in a stoppage-time equalizer to earn the Roman club a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

On the final play of the match at the Stadio Olimpico, Provedel — making his Champions League debut — showed off his unlikely attacking skills by meeting a cross from Luis Alberto with a glancing header.

RELATED | Barcelona opens UCL campaign with 5-0 rout of Antwerp

It was a measure of revenge for Provedel, who was left fuming after Pablo Barrios scored for Atletico in the first half with a shot that took a big deflection off Lazio midfielder Daichi Kamada.

“I’m going to enjoy this. But we only got one point; we didn’t win,” Provedel said, adding that he modeled his attacking style after Lazio center forward Ciro Immobile.

Feyenoord beat Celtic 2-0 in the other Group E match.

Before kickoff, Lazio fans welcomed back Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, who helped Lazio win the 2000 Serie A title as a player and also won three other trophies with the Roman club.

“Rome and Lazio will always be your home. Welcome back, Cholo, our champion of Italy,” read a banner in Italian held aloft by Lazio’s hard-core “ultra” supporters.

While this is Atletico’s 11th straight group appearance in the Champions League, Lazio is playing in the competition for only the second time in 16 seasons.

Lazio produced many more chances, with Mattia Zaccagni and Luis Alberto both coming close on various occasions

Also, Immobile failed to take advantage of an errant pass from Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the second half.

Oblak then lunged to push wide a long shot from Danilo Cataldi in stoppage time before Provedel’s goal.

Lazio lost left back Luca Pellegrini to an injury during the first half.

Related Topics

Lazio /

Atletico Madrid /

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

Diego Simeone

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League: Lazio goalkeeper Provedel scores late equalizer in 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid
    AP
  2. UEFA Champions League: Mbappe and Hakimi score as PSG beats Dortmund 2-0
    AP
  3. Asian Games 2023: Indian sailing team - Squad, schedule, competition timings, venue, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA Champions League: Barcelona opens UCL campaign with 5-0 rout of Antwerp
    AP
  5. UEFA Champions League: Manchester City begins UCL defence with win over Red Star Belgrade
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. UEFA Champions League: Lazio goalkeeper Provedel scores late equalizer in 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid
    AP
  2. UEFA Champions League: Mbappe and Hakimi score as PSG beats Dortmund 2-0
    AP
  3. UEFA Champions League: Barcelona opens UCL campaign with 5-0 rout of Antwerp
    AP
  4. UEFA Champions League: Manchester City begins UCL defence with win over Red Star Belgrade
    AP
  5. AFC Cup: Mohun Bagan beats Odisha FC 4-0, begins campaign in style
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League: Lazio goalkeeper Provedel scores late equalizer in 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid
    AP
  2. UEFA Champions League: Mbappe and Hakimi score as PSG beats Dortmund 2-0
    AP
  3. Asian Games 2023: Indian sailing team - Squad, schedule, competition timings, venue, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA Champions League: Barcelona opens UCL campaign with 5-0 rout of Antwerp
    AP
  5. UEFA Champions League: Manchester City begins UCL defence with win over Red Star Belgrade
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment