Former England pacer Darren Gough steps down from post at Yorkshire cricket county club

Former England Test bowler Darren Gough has stepped down from his role as managing director of cricket at county club Yorkshire, it was announced on Thursday.
Gough, 53, was appointed to the post in December 2021 following a racism scandal that shook the English game, which centred around the treatment of Pakistan-born bowler Azeem Rafiq at the club.
A statement from Yorkshire said Gough took on the role “following a very difficult period for the club and has gone on to shape a young and exciting squad”.
Gough said, “It’s been an absolute honour to work for my boyhood club over the last two seasons. Having stepped in at a very challenging time, we’ve worked hard to steady the ship and develop our cricket department to ensure we can return to the top tier of English cricket.”
Gough, a strike bowler, played 58 Tests for England, taking 229 wickets, between 1994 and 2003.
