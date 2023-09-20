MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Champions League: Barcelona opens UCL campaign with 5-0 rout of Antwerp

Félix scored twice and had an assist on Tuesday in his second start with Barcelona, leading the Catalan club to a 5-0 win over newcomer Antwerp in Group H.

Published : Sep 20, 2023 07:24 IST , BARCELONA - 3 MINS READ

AP
FC Barcelona’s Joao Felix celebrates scoring their fifth goal Fermin Lopez.
FC Barcelona’s Joao Felix celebrates scoring their fifth goal Fermin Lopez. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Albert Gea
infoIcon

FC Barcelona’s Joao Felix celebrates scoring their fifth goal Fermin Lopez. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Albert Gea

With João Félix thriving again, Barcelona got off to a good start on its quest to get through the group stage of the Champions League after two consecutive early eliminations.

Félix scored twice and had an assist on Tuesday in his second start with Barcelona, leading the Catalan club to a 5-0 win over newcomer Antwerp in Group H.

Félix, who joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid, opened the scoring in the 11th minute and set up Robert Lewandowski’s goal in the 19th. Barcelona’s third was an own-goal by Antwerp defender Jelle Bataille after a cross by Raphinha in the 22nd.

RELATED | Manchester City favourites to win Champions League, says Ancelotti

Gavi scored Barcelona’s fourth goal in the 54th, and Félix added his second with a header in the 66th.

“I’m happy, I’m having fun,” Félix said. “The team has been playing very well. But the hardest part is to be able to keep playing at a high level. We have to keep working hard.”

The 23-year-old Félix also scored in the Spanish league on Saturday, as did his Portugal teammate João Cancelo, who also just joined the Catalan club and started again at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic on Tuesday.

Félix got a loud ovation from the Barcelona fans as he was substituted in the 68th. The five-time European champions are not playing at Camp Nou this season while the venue undergoes renovation work.

“João Félix has a lot of quality and has been showing it,” Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong said. “We hope that he can continue like this because he can help us a lot.”

Lamine Yamal replaced Félix to become the youngest Barcelona player to appear in the Champions League. At 16 years, 68 days, he is the second-youngest player to appear in the competition after Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko (16 years, 18 days), who made his debut in 2020.

Barcelona dominated from the start and finished with 22 total attempts, against only three by Antwerp.

“I’m very satisfied with the result and with how we played,” Barcelona coach Xavi said. “

The Catalan club has not reached the knockout round of the Champions League since Lionel Messi left the club in 2021. Before that, it had made it to through the group stage every year since 2001-02.

“It was a good start for us in the Champions League this season,” De Jong said. “We have a squad with a lot of talent and if we keep working like this we can achieve many things.”

Barcelona also started with a rout last season — beating Viktoria Plzen 5-1 at home — but eventually finished third in a group in which Bayern Munich and Inter Milan advanced. In the previous season, it finished third behind Bayern and Benfica.

Barcelona was coming off four straight victories in the Spanish league, including another 5-0 rout on Saturday against Real Betis. It has outscored opponents 18-4 in its first six matches in all competitions.

Antwerp defeated Greek club AEK Athens in a playoff to reach he group stage for the first time.

“This is a very young team, this was a big step for a lot of boys and we shouldn’t tear ourselves down for this,” Antwerp defender Toby Alderweireld said. “We didn’t come here to take the three points, we have to stay realistic. This is the absolute top of Europe. We knew in advance that this was possible. We had to hope that they had a bad day and that was not the situation.”

The Belgian club is coached by former Barcelona player Mark van Bommel, who won the Champions League with the Catalan club alongside Xavi in 2006.

Barcelona next visits Porto, while Antwerp hosts Shakhtar Donetsk. Porto won 3-1 at Shakhtar on Tuesday.

Related Topics

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

Barcelona /

Joao Felix /

Royal Antwerp FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: Indian sailing team - Squad, schedule, competition timings, venue, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Champions League: Barcelona opens UCL campaign with 5-0 rout of Antwerp
    AP
  3. UEFA Champions League: Manchester City begins UCL defence with win over Red Star Belgrade
    AP
  4. World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs New Zealand warm-up match to be played behind closed doors
    V.S. Aravind
  5. AFC Cup: Mohun Bagan beats Odisha FC 4-0, begins campaign in style
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. UEFA Champions League: Barcelona opens UCL campaign with 5-0 rout of Antwerp
    AP
  2. UEFA Champions League: Manchester City begins UCL defence with win over Red Star Belgrade
    AP
  3. AFC Cup: Mohun Bagan beats Odisha FC 4-0, begins campaign in style
    Team Sportstar
  4. European football could see more disruption from Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict over disputed region
    AP
  5. Spain’s World Cup-winning players report for training under sanctions threat
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: Indian sailing team - Squad, schedule, competition timings, venue, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Champions League: Barcelona opens UCL campaign with 5-0 rout of Antwerp
    AP
  3. UEFA Champions League: Manchester City begins UCL defence with win over Red Star Belgrade
    AP
  4. World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs New Zealand warm-up match to be played behind closed doors
    V.S. Aravind
  5. AFC Cup: Mohun Bagan beats Odisha FC 4-0, begins campaign in style
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment