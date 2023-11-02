League Cup: Liverpool to play West Ham, Chelsea to battle Newcastle in quarters

Nine-time winners Liverpool will play West Ham United at home in the League Cup quarterfinals after the Reds knocked out Bournemouth and the Hammers eliminated Arsenal in last-16 matches on Wednesday.
The quarterfinal draw also pitted Newcastle, who dispatched defending champions Manchester United, against Chelsea, while Everton will play Fulham.
There is guaranteed to be an EFL club in the semis with League One Port Vale taking on Championship side Middlesbrough.
The quarterfinal ties will be played in the week of Dec. 18.
Draw:
Everton v Fulham
Chelsea v Newcastle United
Port Vale v Middlesbrough
Liverpool v West Ham United
