MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

League Cup: Liverpool to play West Ham, Chelsea to battle Newcastle in quarters

Nine-time winners Liverpool will play West Ham United at home in the League Cup quarterfinals after the Reds knocked out Bournemouth and the Hammers eliminated Arsenal in last-16 matches on Wednesday.

Published : Nov 02, 2023 08:46 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez celebrates.
Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez celebrates. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez celebrates. | Photo Credit: AP

Nine-time winners Liverpool will play West Ham United at home in the League Cup quarterfinals after the Reds knocked out Bournemouth and the Hammers eliminated Arsenal in last-16 matches on Wednesday.

The quarterfinal draw also pitted Newcastle, who dispatched defending champions Manchester United, against Chelsea, while Everton will play Fulham.

There is guaranteed to be an EFL club in the semis with League One Port Vale taking on Championship side Middlesbrough.

The quarterfinal ties will be played in the week of Dec. 18.

Draw:

Everton v Fulham

Chelsea v Newcastle United

Port Vale v Middlesbrough

Liverpool v West Ham United

Related Topics

League Cup /

West Ham United /

Chelsea /

Newcastle United /

Liverpool

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs Sri Lanka overall stats ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. League Cup: Liverpool to play West Ham, Chelsea to battle Newcastle in quarters
    Reuters
  3. Bayern Munich crashes out of German Cup
    AP
  4. WTA Finals: Swiatek crushes Gauff, Jabeur vanquishes Vondrousova
    Reuters
  5. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Quarterfinals, Live score: Mumbai vs Baroda at 9:00 AM in Chandigarh; Punjab vs UP at 11:00 AM
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. League Cup: Liverpool to play West Ham, Chelsea to battle Newcastle in quarters
    Reuters
  2. Bayern Munich crashes out of German Cup
    AP
  3. Man United slumps at home to Newcastle, West Ham knocks out Arsenal
    Reuters
  4. Indian women’s football team bows out of Paris Olympics Qualifiers after Uzbekistan loss in second round
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: Great Britain’s Olympic qualification may rest on Scotland losing to England in Women’s Nations League
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs Sri Lanka overall stats ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. League Cup: Liverpool to play West Ham, Chelsea to battle Newcastle in quarters
    Reuters
  3. Bayern Munich crashes out of German Cup
    AP
  4. WTA Finals: Swiatek crushes Gauff, Jabeur vanquishes Vondrousova
    Reuters
  5. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Quarterfinals, Live score: Mumbai vs Baroda at 9:00 AM in Chandigarh; Punjab vs UP at 11:00 AM
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment