MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SAFF Championship 2023: Lebanon in prime position to confirm semis berth against Maldives  

Lebanon, currently on top of Group B, has six points from two matches. The Cedars can confirm a berth in the semifinals if they beat the Maldives in their final group match.

Published : Jun 28, 2023 06:43 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Aneesh Dey
Lebanon players celebrate a goal against Bhutan during a SAFF Championship Group B match at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on June 25, 2023.
Lebanon players celebrate a goal against Bhutan during a SAFF Championship Group B match at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on June 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI
infoIcon

Lebanon players celebrate a goal against Bhutan during a SAFF Championship Group B match at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on June 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI

Lebanon will clash against the Maldives in its final Group B clash of the 2023 SAFF Championship at the Kanteerava Stadium here on Wednesday.

Lebanon, currently on top of its group, won both its matches against Bangladesh and Bhutan, respectively. With six points from two matches, the Cedars can confirm a berth in the semifinals if they beat the Maldives in their final group match.

Also Read | SAFF Championship 2023: Nepal finishes on high with win over Pakistan

The Cedars will start against the Maldives as the clear favourites but head coach Aleksandar Ilic will remind his team not to get complacent.

In its last match against Bhutan, Lebanon was cruising with a 4-0 win. But, it took its foot off the pedal, and Bhutan scored a late consolation goal, which irked Ilic on the touchlines.

“In the first half [against Bhutan], we were aggressive. At half-time, I told the boys to stay serious, but they [Bhutan] scored a goal in the second-half,” Ilic said after the last match.

Maldives is on three points from two matches. It suffered a 3-1 loss against Bangladesh in its last match, and the Red Snappers find themselves in a tricky position heading into their final group-stage match.

They are third in the table, equal on points with second-placed Bangladesh, with the latter being on top by virtue of head-to-head.

Also Read | Lebanon crushes Bhutan, moves closer to clinching last-four berth

Maldives head coach Francesco Moreiro didn’t shy away from expressing his dissatisfaction with his team’s performance after the loss against Bangladesh.

Apologising to the people of Maldives for the loss, Moreiro stormed out of the post-match press conference and refused to take any questions.

Lebanon has a 100% win record against the Maldives, having beaten it on all four previous occasions.

Related stories

Related Topics

SAFF Championship /

Lebanon /

Bhutan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, HIGHLIGHTS: India dominates Chinese Taipei, South Korea
    Team Sportstar
  2. SAFF Championship 2023: Lebanon in prime position to confirm semis berth against Maldives  
    Aneesh Dey
  3. Asian Kabaddi Championship: Squad, fixtures & live streaming info - all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, Day 2 Live: Iran takes on Hong Kong; India vs Japan at 11:30AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Why was Chennai not chosen as semifinal host for ICC ODI World Cup
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. SAFF Championship 2023: Lebanon in prime position to confirm semis berth against Maldives  
    Aneesh Dey
  2. Rapper Stormzy, Palace’s Zaha to buy Croydon Athletic
    Reuters
  3. Pirlo named coach at relegated Sampdoria
    Reuters
  4. SAFF Championship 2023: Kuwait rides on late Anwar Ali own goal to hold India to a 1-1 draw
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Stimac shown red card during India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship game
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, HIGHLIGHTS: India dominates Chinese Taipei, South Korea
    Team Sportstar
  2. SAFF Championship 2023: Lebanon in prime position to confirm semis berth against Maldives  
    Aneesh Dey
  3. Asian Kabaddi Championship: Squad, fixtures & live streaming info - all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, Day 2 Live: Iran takes on Hong Kong; India vs Japan at 11:30AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Why was Chennai not chosen as semifinal host for ICC ODI World Cup
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment